Savour The Delights! Explore Andhra Cuisine At This Restaurant In Kompally

Craving a spicy meal? What can be better than an Andhra meal when it comes to spicy food? Rangasthalam in Kompally is a good spot for all the food lovers where one can dig into North Indian, Chinese and especially Andhra food (we recommend the Andhra cuisine). From Royyala Vepudu to Natukodi Biryani, you can find a whole bunch of dishes from the region that can make your mouth water and your nose run. The Kara Kara Kodi, Avakai Kodi Pulao, and Guntur Kodi Kura are must-try non-vegetarian dishes. If you are a vegetarian, try Ragi Sangati (a meal which is made using ragi or finger millet) to relive the taste of Andhra. The menu is dominated by non-vegetarian options. So, if you are a typical vegetarian, we won't recommend this place to you. And if you love prawns and chicken in Andhra style, do visit them. They also have a separate takeaway counter.