Savour The Delights! Explore Andhra Cuisine At This Restaurant In Kompally

Casual Dining

Rangasthalam

Kompally, Hyderabad
Plot 1, Besides Cine Planet, Kompally, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Craving a spicy meal? What can be better than an Andhra meal when it comes to spicy food? Rangasthalam in Kompally is a good spot for all the food lovers where one can dig into North Indian, Chinese and especially Andhra food (we recommend the Andhra cuisine). From Royyala Vepudu to Natukodi Biryani, you can find a whole bunch of dishes from the region that can make your mouth water and your nose run. The Kara Kara Kodi, Avakai Kodi Pulao, and Guntur Kodi Kura are must-try non-vegetarian dishes. If you are a vegetarian, try Ragi Sangati (a meal which is made using ragi or finger millet) to relive the taste of Andhra. The menu is dominated by non-vegetarian options. So, if you are a typical vegetarian, we won't recommend this place to you. And if you love prawns and chicken in Andhra style, do visit them. They also have a separate takeaway counter.

What Could Be Better

A few items do take a lot of time to reach your table. Service, to some extent, could have been better. The staff keeps on poking for order till the time you don't order. Also, there was a restriction when it came to opting for a table, even though the restaurant had only countable tables occupied. Parking space is limited too.

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group

