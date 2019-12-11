Fitness, Dance & Workshops: Get To This Studio In Himayathnagar To Learn New Skills

Take a break from your mundane work-life and head to this studio in Himayathnagar to get in the creative groove. Located on a busy road, Rangmanch is a multi-faceted studio where you can indulge in fitness, put your best foot forward to dance and get artsy. Spacious, well-lit, and boasting pumping music, this studio conducts regular yoga, Zumba, and dance classes.

Looking to learn an instrument? Contact them to know about their guitar, keyboard, and music classes. Apart from these classes for men, women, and kids, they also host seasonal art workshops like embroidery, gift wrapping, calligraphy, etc. With professional coaching and guidance, you're sure to make the best of your time here learning something new every day.