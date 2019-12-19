Cotton Kurtas, Reversible Jackets & Kitschy Jewellery: Check Out This Store In Banjara Hills

Tucked inside City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills, Rangriti makes beautiful and casual Indian wear for women. Whether you're looking for tunics or kurtas, and even jewellery that can go well with them, you're never running out of options at this store. That's what makes it awesome. Find poster cut-outs of Parineeti Chopra waving at you as you step into the store. Love peplum kurtas or jackets? Spot them in both bright and subtle colours. Have a special occasion coming up? Grab one of their suit sets, and you're sorted. The store has bottoms like leggings, palazzo pants, trousers, and skirts too. To pair your kurtas with dupattas, they've got plain and elaborate dupattas and stoles. Love scarves? You can find those too.

The jewellery here is quite Bohemian and might not be everyone's cup of tea. From metallic brass earrings and floral motif earrings to kundan or thread jewellery, the collection is quite vast. The best part? The price range begins at INR 250.