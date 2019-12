Looking for a stunning getaway? It's time for Rann Utsav — a carnival in The Great Rann Of Kutch. The white sand desert near Bhuj — Dhordo (also known as the Tent City) is decked up from October to February for this utsav which brings together Gujarati traditions & culture, art, food under the tent (Yup, literally). Expect soul-stirring music, memorable sunsets, adventure activities, and if you're there on a full moon night, what a moment it shall be!