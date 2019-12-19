Smart Designs For Smart Men! This Store In Punjagutta Has The Trendiest Men’s Appare

Men, if you’re bored of striped and checkered tees then give Rare Rabbit in Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta a try. This fancy looking store is not easy to miss thanks to its aesthetically pleasing white decor and a neon signboard. Solid tees, printed tees with edgy designs, stylish t-shirts, chinos, jeans, jackets and other accessories like watches and shades — we’re loving the many aisles of smart fashion here. Starting at INR 1,699, you can expect the highest quality of fabric from every piece. What else? If you’re looking for a particular style, the store managers will be more than happy to help you pick the right outfits.