Ready To Flaunt Your Chopstick Skills? Drop By Maguro!

Ever watched Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai, where he learns the ways of Japanese culture, the food, blends in with the costume and all? Well just like that we had a good interaction with the Chef at Maguro, where he explained a lot about the food, the technique, sourcing of ingredients where I just listened and interrupted with a lot of questions. Lemme draw your quick attention to the bento boxes which they just introduced to the menu very recently and its already a hit!! The best thing is, you get splendidly tailored portions of many sushi’s or combinations of dishe’s in a single box other than ordering each one of them. Trust the chef👩🏻‍🍳mate!! My favourite box was Matsu King Set which had Yello bean soup, Fresh Seaweed Salad(BRILLIANT), Bread crumb prawns, Scallop in spicy sauce, Salmon, Tuna, Crab and Prawns Fried Rice! This is priced at ₹1750, I know it’s expensive but it’s worth considering the exotic raw materials & workmanship which has gone into it. Siam Set priced at ₹950 has a jasmine steam rice, green thai curry, raw papaya salad, Tom yum soup & minced chicken in hot basil sauce.