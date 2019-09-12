A Lavish Brunch With Some Food & Drinks!

The Glass Onion just my kind of a place! It was my first visit here for a Sunday brunch and boy o boy I loved it. Sitting amidst the lush green lawns of Golfclub feasting on some delish food & sipping your favourite drink while enjoying the deep house lounge music. Now that my friend sounds like a perfect Sunday Brunch. They also have a high tea going on from 4 to 7 pm and brunches every Sunday. If you are someone who loves lazy Sunday afternoon with good food & ambience then this place is totally for you.