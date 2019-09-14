A Microbrewery With A Pretty Decor & Killer Food!

I was here with friends and trust me it was one of the best meets till date! The name justifies itself you will surely have repeated visits! Repete Brewery & kitchen is huge has both indoor and outdoor seating with some really good music playing in the background. Sitting out in the open looking at the sky with the stars twinkling will surely make your date romantic. The session started with some drool-worthy starters and thirst-quenching drinks from the cheesy potato wedges to the mocha mint. Every item was unique in its way and is a treat to the taste buds. The starters that were served were the crunchy chilli cottage cheese, Italian Cottage cheese fingers and the Karak Paneer dumplings. The only disappointing thing was that a little more flavour could have been added to the Italian Cottage cheese fingers. We then got our hands on the main course, a platter with assorted bread and curries were served. The Dal Tadka and the paneer makhani were both rich in colour and taste. The best part of the session was the mocktails starting with mocha mint which is a must-try. The other mocktails that were served were pina colada, virgin mojito and the twisted Tango. We also got an opportunity to taste the scrumptious desserts such as the brownie with vanilla icecream. If you haven't visited Repete you should!