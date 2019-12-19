Tres Leches On Your Mind? Then Head Over To Resign Skybar

Bars

Resign Sky Bar

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
4.3
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ohris Cyber Grub, 5th Floor, Plot 4/1, 4/2 & 64, Huda Techno Enclave, Hitech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Fame is Like the Dessert that comes with your achievements. It's not an achievement in itself, but sometimes it can overcome the work ♥️ . Tres Leches means Spong Cake in Spanish. It's a very light cake, which is drenched in Chocolate milk. Previously I had Tres Leches at Farzi Café with Rasmalai flavour, this time I tried in Chocolate in Resign Skybar. . The cake was so soft and spongey and drenched in Chocolate milk which makes the cake a little more Milky and Juicy. Topped with Whipped Cream and Cherries. Tres Leches is just so light, spongey, dense and moist at the same time. This was really good ♥️

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

