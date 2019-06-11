Reataurant With An Alluring View

I think I’ve found my way to one of the best pubs in Hyderabad which is the Resign Sky Bar. The interior of this place is so modern that people will definitely be awestruck. This place is completely packed which is a good thing for a restaurant. This is a rooftop bar where you enjoy a complete view of the city. First, we started off with few mocktails Start Up, Go Green, Iced Tea (peach). Then we tried their starters Chicken tikka soya chilli, Peshawari fish kebab, Sugarcane chicken, Ghee roast chicken (signature dish), Butter garlic Piri Piri shrimps, Chicken burst burger, Tandoori Jhinga, Chicken wings, Kung pao chicken and Indonesian grilled fish. Since we were already full with starters we tried a few of their signature main course dishes and they are Thai red curry prawns, Butter chicken with ghee rice and Resigned grilled chicken. For the desserts, we tried Red velvet tort with saffron sabayon, Lavender pannacotta with coulis, Chocolate mousse and Resign tres leches.