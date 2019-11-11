Ayyappa Society is a hub for everyone working in Hitech City, Madhapur, and Gachibowli. Filled with several fast food joints, Maggi points, and dessert parlours, this place has something to offer to everyone.
Do Not Miss Out On These Budget Places In Ayyappa Society
Ayyappa Society is a hub for everyone working in Hitech City, Madhapur, and Gachibowli. Filled with several fast food joints, Maggi points, and dessert parlours, this place has something to offer to everyone.
Taaza Kitchen
If you are looking for a healthy breakfast, Taaza Kitchen is it. They have a tiny menu with super affordable prices. Idli, Vada priced at INR 10 and Masala dosa priced at INR 30 are a steal. The Chow Chow Bath priced at INR 30 is their best-seller. The Jalebi and Gulab Jamun are also must-try. Their filter coffee priced at INR 10 is one of the best in Madhapur.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Yumla
A tiny, quaint place with bright lightening, Yumla is great for small bites. Paneer Pataka Crunchy Burger, Chicken Double Trouble Burger, Garam Dharam Wraps, Gulabo Candy Crush are the best sellers of their menu and are worth a try. They are inexpensive and hence if you are tight on your pockets, you ought to try Yumla.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Omelette Factory
Who doesn’t love omelettes? Omelette Factory, a small outlets has great menu to offer. Their Mushroom Omelette, Pizza Omelette, Chicken Maggi Omelette, Chicken Pizzza Omelette are highly recommended. They also have Magic sticks in several variants which are crisp and gooey — must try!
- Price for two: ₹ 200
ChickenWalla
Burger on your mind? This is it. Order in some burgers from ChickenWalla. Their Singh Is King Chicken Burger, Chak De Channa Burger, Rustomjee Egg Burger are heavenly and high on flavours. The stuffing is savoury and the burgers are cooked to perfection.
Yum Yum Dilli
Craving Gobi ka Paranthe or Butter Chicken? Yum Yum Dilli has it all to satisfy those hunger pangs. Be it the Lachha Parantha with Shahi Paneer or Chatpata Chhole with Jeera rice, this is a perfect place for combos and thalis. Priced at INR 159 and upwards, these combos and thalis are a steal for the taste and quantity it offers. This is an only-delivery place so order in!
Superlean Meals
If healthy food is on your mind, Superlean has some great options. The food is not just healthy but also super tasty. They have sandwiches, burritos, frittatas, steak, and Thai food. Their drinks are even better. Orange juice, Mosambi juice, Carrot juice, post-work-out or meal replacement drinks — you will find everything here. A paradise for fitness freaks, if you ask us. Also, the place is dainty and charming with its green and white theme.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)