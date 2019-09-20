Milkshakes To Biryani: Here's Where To Eat In LB Nagar

While we all love Chutneys for its Guntur Idli and of course their piquant chutneys, it’s the mammoth 70mm Dosa here that is lit! Stuffed with a spicy aloo masala, this paper-thin dosa is mighty and how — it will take at least the three of you to finish this one up. The thin dosa ensures that you can’t stop eating it and we suggest attacking it from both ends. Served with faithful sambar and a bunch of chutneys, we are challenging you to devour this dosa all alone.

