Stuck In Madhapur Metro? These Eateries Are At A Walking Distance From The Station

Chicken Shawarma Hub is one of the most popular outlets around the city for shawarma. The place has decent ambiance and is like any other shawarma joint. But the place does its shawarma right. Their Samoli Shawarma, Kubbus Shawarma, and Rumali Shawarma easily one of the best in town for their meat-to-veggie ratio. Their Falafel and Veg Manchurian Shawarmas are good vegetarian choices. The food is not pricey too!

