Stuck In Madhapur Metro? These Eateries Are At A Walking Distance From The Station

Hyderabad traffic has made travelling to our favourite places tough. But, metros have come to our rescue and owing to how often Hyderabad travels to Madhapur, we have something for you. If you are stuck in Madhapur Metro Station or meeting someone around the station, these places are located within a minimum radius to the Madhapur Metro Station.
Wok To Walk
Wok To Walk is a great little cafe that serves authentic Chinese food. A quick-service restaurant that serves pretty “woke” food. Try their epic dim sums, and make your own wok boxes. Their Kolkata sauce is a die for and you can also try their delicious Bento boxes. Plus, this is a place that will make your hearts and pockets happy.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Chicken Shawarma Hub
Chicken Shawarma Hub is one of the most popular outlets around the city for shawarma. The place has decent ambiance and is like any other shawarma joint. But the place does its shawarma right. Their Samoli Shawarma, Kubbus Shawarma, and Rumali Shawarma easily one of the best in town for their meat-to-veggie ratio. Their Falafel and Veg Manchurian Shawarmas are good vegetarian choices. The food is not pricey too!
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Dirty Burgers
We love juicy and meaty burgers and when we think of burgers, Dirty Burgers is just the place that comes to our mind. We highly recommend the Chicken Curry Fries, Dragon’s Bay Burger, Double Bypass, Shroom High Burger and Red Velvet Toast. They also have a gaming zone. Can anything get better than this?
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Maharaja Chat
On the days we crave chaat or pani puri, Maharaja Chat is our one-stop destination. The place is expensive by chaat standards, but it also gets its chat right and it is quite hygienic. Do try their Pav Bhaji, Samosa Ragda, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, and some amazing fresh fruit juices. We love Anjeer Juice.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Charcoal Eats
Charcoal Eats has a lot going on with its yellow chairs and organic vibe. Their Galouti Kebabs, Biryanis and Rice bowls are the must-try items from their menu. The food is served piping hot and fresh and is enough to make our rainy days better. Also, follow it up with Masala Chai and Kashmiri Kahwa. Dip your pav in chai and it cannot get better than this.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Sarkar's Kitchen
This tiny place has become our favourite spot for Bengali food. They have a huge list of Bengali items. The Chicken cutlets or Fish chops, Chicken Posto, Mangsho Jhol or Machh Posto are just a few things that we always try. Also try their Luchi Aloo Dum, Luchi Begun Bhaja and other combos that will make you fall in love with Bengali food.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
