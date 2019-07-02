Shawarma Platters To Bagara Dalcha: You've Got To Eat At These Mehdipatnam Restaurants

Craving Doner Kebab Wraps & Shawarma Platters? Think no beyond Turkish, a fast-food joint in Mehdipatnam. The shawarma platter is worthy of a 'gram, and the taste of mayonnaise blends perfectly well with meat. Their Chicken Shawarma is neither too crispy nor too soft (just how we like it!) and it comes at pocket-friendly prices. They have outdoor seating if you'd like to casually hang out with your squad, but we say get your wrap delivered to be devoured.

