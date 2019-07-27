Here's Where To Find Good Stuff To Eat

Drunken Monkey, as the name suggests, isn't a cocktail bar but a bespoke smoothie and juice shop that whips delicious but also the most bizarre drinks. We usually ask for the Nut Case which is a smoothie made from cashew, almonds, figs, and ice-cream or Dragon Fruit Smoothie which has two variants. The magic variant has all the jazz as it comes with the goodness of nuts and strawberry. Drunken Monkey makes an amazing array of veggie drinks too and like Popeye (and us), if spinach is dear to you, Sexy Spinach is your thang. We love the tang of lemon and the right amount of sweet the green grapes add to this.

