If you are looking for spicy noodles or authentic kebabs, Yousufguda has to be it. With several fast food joints, chaat bandis, juice centre and tiffin centres, it is a must-visit with your squad.
Noodles To Kebabs: Here's Where To Eat In Yousufguda
Al Saba Restaurant
Al Saba Restaurant is known by all the locals for the kebabs and pudina chutney. What the place is also known for is their biryanis. Chicken Handi biryani or the mutton biryani are great options. They also make authentic Hyderabadi and Mughlai food which are must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
RK Sweets & Juices
Ice cream Burfi anyone? RK Sweets & Juices is an iconic place and why not? This place has been serving tasty and quality sweets and juices for years now. Their Kaju Mithai, Horlicks Mysore Pak, Kaju Pista Roll, Malai Kaja Nethi are the hot favourites. And to quench that thirst, try the Mango Lassi, Mosambi juice or Cocktail juice. They also have juice with ice cream and fresh fruits.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Madhura Nagar Street
Just about five minutes away from Yousufguda, you will find this gem. Madhura Nagar is a must-visit during the evenings. Street vendors line up their bandis and sell delicious snacks. Chicken Pakoda, Bread Pakoda, Kulfi, and Junnu are some of the delicacies you get here. Plan a trip here soon with your gang for some food and fun. A landmark to get here is Madhura Nagar’s More Supermarket.
Spicy Fast Food
Be it Veg Manchuria or Chicken noodles, these guys know their food. If you love spicy and bandi noodles, this is where you should be in the evenings. The prices start at INR 50 and go upwards. Their noodles and fried rice are a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Amravati Tiffins
If you are a breakfast person, you ought to visit Amravati. The mornings are usually crowded for their tiffins are great. Their idli or dosa goes well with their chutneys. And if you are a chai person, the place serves some amazing tea. The tea-stall is always super crowded but wait for your turn as you don’t want to miss it.
