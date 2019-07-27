Here's Where To Find Good Stuff To Eat

If you're going to Forum Mall, you need to stop by the Fluffy Tales stall right outside the food court. Cotton candy makes our heart skips a beat even today, and we could already taste the sugar melting in our mouth. The best part is, it's not your regular cotton candy. These massive fluffs of candy (INR 100 to INR 150) are flower-shaped and even heart-shaped (for the romantics among us). And they're bigger than your face.

