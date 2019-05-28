Rooftop Dinner With Cool Breeze & Live Music? Swing By Mudbrick Right Away

How about a romantic dinner with a cool breeze, rooftop ambience & live music as well. Isn't it great? Mudbrick is the place for you guys. Mudbrick shares the place with one of the most happening clubs in hyd that is Carpediem. Mudbrick is located in Jubilee Hills, near to Loft. This place has good Patio seating with greenery here & der, a couple of tables in indoor seating & rooftop seating as well. The place can easily accommodate 70-80 pax at a time. We were here for dinner with my friends. Let's see what they have for us. Food:- We had started with drinks & appetizers. For drinks, we started with Moscow mule, Meerut ki Jaan, Virgin Mojito, Silver lining, Jager bomb, LIIT. "Burmese parcels" veg mixture with water chestnuts & cheese filled in a thin sheet of flour & packed it well & deep fried until it's golden brown. It tasted well. Next, we had "Crispy lotus stem & water chestnuts" not a big fan of lotus stem but this was amazing. I liked it. Next, we had "Pathar ka Gosh" where the mutton was dry, it can be a little bit juicier. "Lamb chops" was not up to the mark, needs more perfection. "Maggi cheese balls" heard a lot of this dish from here & it was worth hearing. It was damn good. Next, we had "Loaded Nachos" nachos served with sour cream, these were yummy & quantity wise was also very good. For the main course, we had "Mexican Pizza" topped with exotic veggies, oregano. The veg fried rice was good. We had methi chicken with rotis which tasted well. Next chef has given a surprise with liquid nitrogen making instant ice cream pan, where ice cream is stuffed in between betel leaf & liquid nitrogen is poured over it. Once it's done you can have it where pan becomes crunchy. Next, from desserts, we had Chocolate dunkers, where chocolate bars wrapped in filo pastry, baked to perfection & served with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce along with cookie dough ice cream. It was good you can give a try. Well, that's it from mudbrick for today. Hope you all liked the review.