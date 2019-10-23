Tawa Chicken Pulao At Farzi Cafe Is What You Need The Most!

In the Frame: Tawa Chicken Pulao by Farzi Cafe, Puff Dough. Craving for something Spicy and Masaledaar? From the main course, this dish is a must-try. Ridiculously tender chicken, fried cashews and so aromatic, lots of cardamoms, cloves and cinnamon. The rice was very flavour, Good amount masala in there. This is covered with edible pastry dough. Not the regular one what you get in different restaurants, this was totally different and freaking delicious in Farzified style. Raitha was sweet and amazing. This is currently my favourite item from the main course menu. Do give it a try