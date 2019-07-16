Stop By This Place For All Things Yum!

Casual Dining

Aazebo

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-90/2-A, Opp. Dominos Pizza, Hitech City Road, Sri Sai Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome

Aazebo, A place which has been a buzz right when it opened a few months back. Also, I finally made got to try their Mandi, which is Yemeni originated Dish. Featuring here is the Fish Mandi. The rice was good, flavourful, with some fried almonds and raisins. Fish was simply melt in the mouth, cooked perfectly. I felt there can be a little salt in fish, found it less though. Yet overall the taste was really good. It was worth travelling 23 KMs to this place to try this delicious Mandi. They also Serve Faham Mandi, Mutton Juicy and lot more.

