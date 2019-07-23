Scrumptious Food & Drinks At This Perfect Hideaway In Jubilee Hills

Truffle Tower's delicacy in their dishes and scrumptious food is their USP, We have had cheese garlic bread, Veg pasta with grilled chicken as sides which was very good and also loaded omelette which was Ok. And also with very good ambience. Their service was too swift and in much polite manner. Have to mention their place, it’s not easy to identify which rules out of having noisy things around to trouble us, but again we have Google maps to help us out.