Right Outta Middle East!

Hunting down Hyderabad for some desserts that might satiate my sweet tooth, this beautiful Kanafeh from a cute little Baklava store tucked in the bylanes of Banjara hills swept me off my feet. Having kicked off the game of Turkish desserts in the city of Nizam's, this lush dessert store Gourmet Baklava has been receiving some response as saturating as their sweets on display. Here's What I tried : Nutella Kanafeh: has 2 Separate layers of the Kunafa (Vermicelli Decks) cooked to crunchiness in ghee sandwiched with Nutella and topped off with More Nutella. Icing on the cake? Nah, Pistachios on the Kanafeh 🔥 P.S: This version is good as is, and isn't to be opined in comparison with the Cheese Kanafeh, as this version comes without cheese, and is honestly a blast.