Escape The Concrete Jungle And Visit This Riverside Campsite At Araku Valley

Just imagine sitting under the quiet sky and listening to the sound of the water and enjoying the surrounded campfire. If this is what you were longing for, well, get excited about this Riverside Campground at Araku Valley. The campsite, by Treksome (a group of tree huggers), is on the bank of a river. You could sleep under the stars listening to the soothing sounds of the water flowing in the river. Amenities like indoor fireplace, free parking on premises, breakfast, private entrance, first aid kit, among others, are available. Plus, there is a pool which you can share or even do a private booking.

Let's talk about the stay! There are 10 rooms, each with four beds. It will cost you INR 1,100 per night. But there are certain rules that you need to follow like you can't smoke inside. However, you can get your pets. Parties and events are allowed, obviously, you have to give them a heads up! And hey, you can check-in between 3 pm and 11 pm and have to check-out by 10 am.

