Riwayat Has Now Launched Its Buffet Menu & We Can't Keep Calm!

Riwayat has been known for its Nawabi food since the time it launched it the city. They have now launched their buffet menu which is themed as Shaadi ka Khana. The initial dish was the Paya Shorba and if you are a Paya fanatic you will love this dish. The vegetarian starter palate had the Hariyali Kebab and the Grilled Paneer. The Paneer was quite soft and the Hariyali Tikka was also quite good. The non-vegetarian platter had Chicken Tikka, Tangdi Kebab, Fish Tikka and Sheekh Kebab which was my favourite. I then started with the buffet which started with a basic salad. In the main course, we had Dal Tadka which was thick and flavorful. The Paneer Butter Masala was tasty however the oil could have been reduced. The Mushroom Masala was cooked with mushrooms, peas and cream that made it the slightly rich Shaadi Ka Mushroom gravy. The Dal Makhni was also thick and went well with the jeera rice. The Dum Ka Chicken had white gravy and was quite creamy. This was my favourite gravy from the main course! Who doesn’t love good old Mutton Roganjosh? Their Chicken Biryani was surprisingly good and I relished the flavours. For desserts, they had Kaddu ka Kheer which I felt was a tad bit too sweet. The Gulab Jamun was freshly prepared and warm. This was a twist to the Gajar ka Halwa. This was the Beet ka halwa which I liked more than the Gajar ka Halwa. Overall: The main course was quite good and the starters were presented in the typical Shaadi style.