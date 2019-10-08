Riwayat Brings Back The tradition of Nizami Cuisine To Hyderabad!

Riwayat means tradition and RIWAYAT wants to bring back the tradition of Asli Nizami cuisine to hyderabad. Their motto `Where every man is a nawab’ is justified by treating their customers with the utmost respect and make pleasing. There is a grandeur chandelier in the entrance to welcome and have both indoor and outdoor seating. They have gazal nights from Wednesday to Sunday. Coming to the food we started with marag khaas which is short Very thick in consistency but could be a little spicier In their starters these are some must tries: Ajwaini fish tikka Murgh beetroot ka tikka Kaju malai ki sheek kebab Tiwale tandoori kebab In their main course, we tried their talawa ghost (mutton) which is a must-try. Pieces were very tender and fresh. Also, their mutton and veg biryanis tasted great. In desserts, we tried beetroot ka halwa which is not too sweet but u will love it.