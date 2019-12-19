Notch Up & Above: Give Your Home An Awesome Makeover With This Store

When we walked into Room Therapy — an interior decor store in Jubilee hills, we were greeted by a big blue door which gave us major Santorini vibes. From there on, it was like wandering into a store full of well-curated products. Find yourself gawking at the quaint wine holders to rustic chairs.

The store features items from India and around the world and they all come together to form the perfect aesthetic. Some of the most remarkable pieces include a carved, mock antique cupboard, a cane-and-wood chair upholstered in rich purple-blue fabric and a simple wood-metal stool. Room therapy is definitely for those who want to get in touch with the vintage look and are looking for something beyond modern and trendy. No wonder it's rated as one of 50 best boutiques in India by Condé Nast Traveller.