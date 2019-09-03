Mughlai Dishes At This Lavish Restaurant With Intricately Carved Pillars

Ohri’s Tansen, a magnificent and royal dining experience which is all about grandeur. The restaurant has been designed to make you feel royalty. An alley with huge pillars on both sides. The water flowing from the side of the tables to live gazals makes your experience beautiful. It's the ambience you will love as you enter. The waiters are also dressed royally. My recent visits to this place have made some favourites from the menu. We started our lunch with fruit punch and ohris delight mocktails priced at 199/-, which were best at the taste and reasonably priced. Then started with "Kalmi kebab ", chicken marinated in chilly chicken masala, which was tender and juicy and cooked in tandoor. A must-try. Zafrani gosh dum biryani -tender lamb cooked in saffron-scented Basmati rice was a good choice. Another famous and their most selling is Dahi Ke Kabab' prepared from curd. This place also serves some good 'Jauzi Halwa'. The service is slow when the crowd is huge or on weekends and the staff is extremely polite. The perfect restaurant with the highest service and food and impeccable delicacies.