Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here

Wedding shopping is certainly a major event and hunting down a shop that provides what you want is not easy. Sadeena's, a clothing studio, in Banjara Hills can be your rescue. If you’re a modern bride looking for something contemporary, classy, elegance while leaving the traditional touch intact, you must visit this store. From bridal wear kurtas to Indo fusion party wear dresses, it houses a great variety of options. It has suites for the bride (INR 1,400 and above), designer kurtas (INR 2,700) and dress materials. You can find a lot of pastels and subtle undertones of blues, yellows, violets, pink in their collection. The studio is divided into two sections based on the category of clothes you are looking for, so it gets easy to walk around. Also, they provide you with custom-made outfits that are designed according to your ideas and priorities using their skills.