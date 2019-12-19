Sandy Beaches, Ahoy! Plan A Stay At This Resort To Enjoy What Vizag Has To Offer

It's a good time now to plan a weekend getaway if you haven't already. And if you're planning to visit our beachy neighbour Vizag, there cannot be a better place than this. Located near the turquoise waters of Rushikonda Beach (which is one of the cleanest beaches in Southern India), this resort is picturesque with sprawling lawns and if you're lucky, ducks! Suit yourself to a luxurious stay in their deluxe and premium rooms that don't compromise on comfort. Speaking of comfort, this is what they have to offer — AC rooms, cottages, beach view, swimming pool, travel desk, and an in-house restaurant and bar. What more could anyone need, right?

If you're looking for a beachside venue to host an event, they've got spacious and well-equipped banquet halls apt for parties, family ceremonies, get-togethers and business meetings too. There's Rushikonda beach, Borra Caves, Kailasagiri, INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, RK Beach, Vizag Zoo, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, and many more places just a few kilometres away from the resort which is super convenient for all those who want to explore the city. Okay, now all you got to do is plan your trip to Vizag.

