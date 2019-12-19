This Store In Trimulgherry Has Classic Movie DVDs, Quirky Home Decor & Jewellery

From authentic pearl sets to crockery and little knick-knacks, Sajni has to be your goto home accessories and home decor store. This store is located in Bison Canteen, Trimulgherry. Although it's in the Army canteen area, it's accessible to everyone. The first thing that'll catch your attention is a wide range of crockery. Their handpainted porcelain cup sets will set you back at INR 900, and they look quite royale. No need to spend a lot to do up your home, peeps. Sajni has brass-framed mirrors (so Vintage!), photo frames, and really funky wall hangings too. Wine glass holders to various glass kitchenware will keep you hooked for a while before you move on to semi-precious junk jewellery. Plus, they've got DVDs of old classics too.