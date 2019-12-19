If Timeless Fashion Is Your Thing, This Store With Awesome Block Prints & Weaves Is Your Holy Grail

Everyone owns clothes, but would you like to own some thoughtfully made, timeless pieces? Samprada is an online fashion store for women who love all things classy and desi. Block prints, native textiles, and natural dyes — Samprada has an elegant collection of Indian and Indo-western clothing items. Not a fan of revamping your closet every season? Have a hassle-free wardrobe with their timeless, all-season clothes. When we say thoughtful, we're talking about every cut, stitch, and button which is mindfully tailored to give you the most flattering fit (goodbye baggy clothes). This one's for all the ladies out there who appreciate simple Indian wear — loot their kurtas, tops, jackets, and dresses. And the fact that every clothing item is handmade, empowering the artisans makes it even more awesome. Want to own something you'll be proud of? Go shop already, you!