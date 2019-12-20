Go Boho: Style Your Outfits With Kolhapuri Chappals & Juttis From This Store

Versatile and timeless, Kolhapuri chappals are a staple in every desi wardrobe and if you've been frantically looking for them online because well, Jaipur is far. So, check out Sana Shoe Point in Nayapul. One of the shops located in the Chappal Bazar in Old City, they have a good variety of chappal and juttis for the boho soul. Done up with intricate handwork and a few with pom-poms, their Kolhapuri chappals come in a lot of classic shades like dark brown, beige, tan, black, and white. With quirky toe ring designs, you'll find a sole-mate for yourself. What looks like a small shack with footwear, will become a treasure chest for juttis in unique colors once you step in. Apart from the usual browns, they have pinks, mustard yellows, maroons, and blues with cushioned soles. 10 points just for that. Some plain and some with cuts and holes, you can expect a little customisation like attaching pom-poms. Their price range starts at INR 350 but you can always fire up your bargaining skills and try your luck. They also have good collections of juttis and Kolhapuris for men, and some fancier ones too for wedding outfits, so you can twin with bae. Ain't that awesome?