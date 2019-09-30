This Cultural Centre In Banjara Hills Is Home To Rare Books & Events

Promoting a learning environment in the city, Saptaparni in Banjara Hills is a leading light, for many reasons. This cultural space is home to several events and a children's bookstore that boasts of a fine curation of books. A dated home is transformed into this cultural space, and when you step in, you cannot help but notice its sprawling gardens, verandah, and of course, the tiny artefacts that add life to this place. Saptaparni is quite spacious and the best part is it's not even rambling. Everything is well-organised — the events space (both outdoors and indoors), the bookstore, and the audiobooks room. I can never get enough of children's books and the extensive collection includes some gems like Ammama's Sari, Just A Train Ride Away, Akkad Bakkad, The Pleasant Rakshas. Some of their non-fiction collection also includes Jiddu Krishnamurthi's books, Ancient Monuments Around Hyderabad, Orugalu To Warangal, and the like. Bringing the best of both worlds, no? Plus, they've got several Telugu titles too. Their audio room is where you can sit, relax, and listen to volumes and volumes of literature. This works more like a library, where you can spend a few hours. While you are at it, don't forget to explore the space, hit up one of its events — book reading, plays, or workshops.