Miniso To Daniel Wellington: Here's What You Can Do At Sarath City Capital Mall
Daniel Wellington
Dapper, classic and petite — Daniel Wellington pretty much has our back when it comes to minimalistic watches, and now, it has opened its first store in Hyderabad. As you step into the store, a poster of Radhika Apte says hello to you, but beyond that, it's a watch frenzy. This Instagram-popular brand has way too many followers in Hyderabad, and we were able to spot the classic bracelets, Sterling Silver bands, along with the changeable strapped ones.
Miniso
This might sound like a cliché, but this outlet of Miniso has just gotten bigger and better. At this Japanese lifestyle brand's outlet, we found ourselves in fluffy neck-pillows heaven, and the regulars like Pink Panther notebooks, massagers, quirky bundling belts, and flipflops were a common sight. Storage options and crockery find a major place in the store along with bath and body products. We're loving the peach and sake incense diffuser. The prices are all budget and most of them are on an offer too.
Lifestyle
Lifestyle has gone all out and about at this outlet because it's not just huge but has also launched the freshest of collections. The ethnic wear like maxi dresses, palazzos, festive crop tops, and elaborate anarkalis will make your shaadi ready. And, oh, the footwear by Ginger will have you by your heart. Plus, there is a Nykaa kiosk inside to sort all your budget makeup demands.
Super 99
If you thought the outlet of Super 99 in Inorbit Mall is large, wait till you explore this. Garden accessories and home decor to Doraemon-themed snacks (and desserts) and scented candles, the store has stocked up like never before. Aisles and aisles of stationery are sure a plus. But we're going back to buy miniature bowling playsets that'll transform our home into an alley.
Project Eve
Project Eve has the fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only, Marks & Spencer, W for Women along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose too. We spotted outfits by Ritu Kumar and a few exclusive designs from Neeru's along with dhoti pants and crop tops with dupatta draped as sarees. Plus, it has a fair collection of shoes and bags to jazz up your formal outfits. The store also has bath and beauty products, wonderful fragrances, and a killer lingerie collection.
MAX
Don't we all love Max whenever we're broke? Now this one has outfits that aren't found in every other outlet (And trust us, because we explore Max almost every week). Floral spaghetti dresses in yellows and greens, ethnic maxi dresses in bright reds and blacks and casual dungarees are taking over most of the aisles, but also watch out for the kawaii nightwear.
Danube Home
After IKEA, Dubai-based Danube Home has set its foot in India with Hyderabad as its first stop. We checked out the store and are loving its garden accessories that come with furnishing and products like patio chairs, vases, home decor accents. The chandelier section is for those who have been waiting to add one to their home but the store has every other home need products like filter coffee makers, quilts, crockery, cookie cutters, etc. The variety is amazing too!
SPAR
Sort your snacks and home supplies at Spar supermart that also comes with a neat food court. Right from organic food to fresh and exotic veggies and fruit, Spar stocks up on everything. Plus, lots of meat for you to grill and throw a BBQ party with. If you don't like supermarkets, chill at the food court while your mom is on the go. Plus, this outlet is the first to have a self-checkout feature (Whaaat!).
Sabhyata
Sabhyata is an Indian wear brand that sells dupattas, kurtas, anarkalis, and terracotta jewellery. Whether you are looking for casual wear or elaborate outfits, this store has a bit of everything. You do need a lot of patience to find beautiful pieces, though. Because they're either up on the mannequins or hidden inside the shelves.
Kashmir Emporio
For all those days when you're wondering where to pick Kashmir handicrafts that don't cost a bomb, Kashmir Emporio is your go-to. If you have checked out their outlet in City Centre Mall, you know that you are in for a treat with awesome Pashmina silk scarves, home decor, sling bags, ponchos, and so much more.
Aurelia
If you've been eyeing Aurelia's amazing collection on Amazon and Myntra, here's a chance for you to try them out at their new store. They have plenty of breezy cottons and summerwear that'll keep the heat at bay, but we're also loving their range of party wear kurtas and sets. The price range starts at INR 799.
Souchii
Souchii has a wide range of kurta sets and lovely dupattas that'll keep you scouting for the best in the store. For a really long time. We weren't fans of most of their collection, but they've got some select pieces like a purple-coloured anarkali set with an elaborate dupatta and jewellery.
All Things Sundar
Centro
Centro has opened quite a large store in this mall and they've stocked up on brands like Baggit, Lavie, Steve Madden, Catwalk, Inc5, Ruosh, Crocs, Monrow. For those of you who love Hush Puppies (psst. there's a store too) can grab quite a few pairs here. Plus, there is a discount going on, so go nuts!
Columbia Sportswear
Looking for fleece on fleek? Saunter into Columbia Sportswear Company in Sarath City Capital Mall and load up on outdoor clothing. This iconic American brand makes solid and sturdy bags, trekking shoes, and outwear. We've spotted fleece and insulated jackets at the store. Heading to the hills? Well, here's a fine excuse to shop. Their jackets come in bright colours like orange, green, neon pink but you won't stop gawking at the blacks and greys too.
Splash
Splash in Sarath City Capital Mall has stocked up on a range of stunning Bohemian maxi-dresses, tops, and breezy outfits. We love how Indian and contemporary these look. From fresh mustard yellows to bright reds, we're loving their new arrivals. Say hello to distressed denim that flairs at the bottom. Bringing that 70's style back is the bell bottom pants collection. With florals and yellows dominating the Spring-Summer collection, you're going to spot more than just that.
Rajasthani Artistry
Decked up like a colourful Rajasthani home, Rajasthani Artistry has a lovely range of products like Bandhani sarees and dupattas, handpainted juttis, Kolhapuri chappal, and quirky home decor products. The first thing we spotted when we entered the store is the section of cushion stools with mirror work and tassels. Priced at INR 1,400 each, these can be placed in your garden area, balcony or even a cushy corner of a room. We fell a bit in love with the dupattas that come in both two-toned and three-toned colours, and we picked a classic yellow & red one at INR 650. With stationery such and bride and groom pencils, mirror work notebooks, we were lost children at this store.
Mr Button
Say hello to fresh and summer prints at Mr Button. This store looks cute as a button, and if you've been wearing a wrong fit all your life, it's time to change that. Mr Button guides you towards finding the right cut and fit for you to look sharp. At the same time, you can also upgrade your fashion game.
Converse
It was legit love at first sight when we spotted Converse. We found lots of cool kicks and sneakers. Love Converse's signature hoodies and T-shirts? Find them and more. They've got printed flip-flops too. The price range across the store begins at INR 599.
The M Store
People will say The M Store looks a lot like Super 99, but we think it's much better. Get kitschy garden decor and tools, kitchenware, and decor accents. And oh, you can stock up on snacks too. The fact that The M Store has everything — funky bags and backpacks, scarves, DIY tools, decor accents, and so much more — under one roof is what makes it awesome. We were a little lost in the store and didn't really know where to begin. While the ceramic mugs and kulhads beckoned us, we were also drawn towards checkered and polka dot backpacks. Of course, the faux leather backpacks can easily hang out with the big guys of fashion labels.
