Miniso To Daniel Wellington: Here's What You Can Do At Sarath City Capital Mall

img-gallery-featured
Sarath City Capital Mall claims to be India's largest mall, and the mall is huge, for one thing, but also mostly empty. But it promises us Sephora, Wacoal, and so many brands that are coming to Hyderabad for the first time. They already have crowd favourites like Levi's, Lee, Vans, The Body Shop, Converse. But here's what we found when we walked in! 

Daniel Wellington

Dapper, classic and petite — Daniel Wellington pretty much has our back when it comes to minimalistic watches, and now, it has opened its first store in Hyderabad. As you step into the store, a poster of Radhika Apte says hello to you, but beyond that, it's a watch frenzy. This Instagram-popular brand has way too many followers in Hyderabad, and we were able to spot the classic bracelets, Sterling Silver bands, along with the changeable strapped ones. 

Accessories

Daniel Wellington

4.1

Sarath City Capital Mall, G-143, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Miniso

This might sound like a cliché, but this outlet of Miniso has just gotten bigger and better. At this Japanese lifestyle brand's outlet, we found ourselves in fluffy neck-pillows heaven, and the regulars like Pink Panther notebooks, massagers, quirky bundling belts, and flipflops were a common sight. Storage options and crockery find a major place in the store along with bath and body products. We're loving the peach and sake incense diffuser. The prices are all budget and most of them are on an offer too.

Department Stores

Miniso

Sarath City Capital Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

    Lifestyle

    Lifestyle has gone all out and about at this outlet because it's not just huge but has also launched the freshest of collections. The ethnic wear like maxi dresses, palazzos, festive crop tops, and elaborate anarkalis will make your shaadi ready. And, oh, the footwear by Ginger will have you by your heart. Plus, there is a Nykaa kiosk inside to sort all your budget makeup demands.

    Clothing Stores

    Lifestyle

    Sarath City Capital Mall, White Feild Road, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    image-map-default

    Super 99

    If you thought the outlet of Super 99 in Inorbit Mall is large, wait till you explore this. Garden accessories and home decor to Doraemon-themed snacks (and desserts) and scented candles, the store has stocked up like never before. Aisles and aisles of stationery are sure a plus. But we're going back to buy miniature bowling playsets that'll transform our home into an alley. 

    Department Stores

    Super 99

    3.8

    Sarath City Capital Mall, 2nd Floor, 2/F-113, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    image-map-default

    Project Eve

    Project Eve has the fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only, Marks & Spencer, W for Women along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose too. We spotted outfits by Ritu Kumar and a few exclusive designs from Neeru's along with dhoti pants and crop tops with dupatta draped as sarees. Plus, it has a fair collection of shoes and bags to jazz up your formal outfits. The store also has bath and beauty products, wonderful fragrances, and a killer lingerie collection.

    Clothing Stores

    Project EVE

    3.1

    Sarath City Capital Mall, 1-F/82-87, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    image-map-default

      MAX

      Don't we all love Max whenever we're broke? Now this one has outfits that aren't found in every other outlet (And trust us, because we explore Max almost every week). Floral spaghetti dresses in yellows and greens, ethnic maxi dresses in bright reds and blacks and casual dungarees are taking over most of the aisles, but also watch out for the kawaii nightwear. 

      Clothing Stores

      Max Fashion

      Sarath City Capital Mall, 1/F-88-93, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

      Danube Home

      After IKEA, Dubai-based Danube Home has set its foot in India with Hyderabad as its first stop. We checked out the store and are loving its garden accessories that come with furnishing and products like patio chairs, vases, home decor accents. The chandelier section is for those who have been waiting to add one to their home but the store has every other home need products like filter coffee makers, quilts, crockery, cookie cutters, etc. The variety is amazing too! 

      Home Décor Stores

      Danube Home

      4.3

      Sarath City Capital Mall, 2nd Floor, F-33/39, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

      SPAR

      Sort your snacks and home supplies at Spar supermart that also comes with a neat food court. Right from organic food to fresh and exotic veggies and fruit, Spar stocks up on everything. Plus, lots of meat for you to grill and throw a BBQ party with. If you don't like supermarkets, chill at the food court while your mom is on the go. Plus, this outlet is the first to have a self-checkout feature (Whaaat!).

      Department Stores

      Spar

      Sarath City Capital Mall, Ground Floor, 29-48, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

      Sabhyata

      Sabhyata is an Indian wear brand that sells dupattas, kurtas, anarkalis, and terracotta jewellery. Whether you are looking for casual wear or elaborate outfits, this store has a bit of everything. You do need a lot of patience to find beautiful pieces, though. Because they're either up on the mannequins or hidden inside the shelves. 

      Clothing Stores

      Sabhyata

      3.5

      Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

      Kashmir Emporio

      For all those days when you're wondering where to pick Kashmir handicrafts that don't cost a bomb, Kashmir Emporio is your go-to. If you have checked out their outlet in City Centre Mall, you know that you are in for a treat with awesome Pashmina silk scarves, home decor, sling bags, ponchos, and so much more. 

      Clothing Stores

      Kashmir Emporio

      4.5

      Sarath City Capital Mall, Level 3, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

      Aurelia

      If you've been eyeing Aurelia's amazing collection on Amazon and Myntra, here's a chance for you to try them out at their new store. They have plenty of breezy cottons and summerwear that'll keep the heat at bay, but we're also loving their range of party wear kurtas and sets. The price range starts at INR 799. 

      Clothing Stores

      Aurelia

      4.5

      Sarath City Capital Mall, 3rd Floor, Shop 57 & 58, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

      Souchii

      Souchii has a wide range of kurta sets and lovely dupattas that'll keep you scouting for the best in the store. For a really long time. We weren't fans of most of their collection, but they've got some select pieces like a purple-coloured anarkali set with an elaborate dupatta and jewellery. 

      Clothing Stores

      Souchii

      4.5

      Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

      image-map-default

        All Things Sundar

        All Things Sundar is a cool merch brand that makes hippie-looking bags, wallets, sling bags with very Indian designs like mandala art, rural women, paisley prints, tribal art, and more. They have quite a few cutting chai glasses that can also double up as shot glasses. The artisans who work on these designs are only given a creative brief and all the freedom to create the art they want. The artwork from the canvas is then printed on bags. These bags are made of faux leather, satin, cotton, jute, and handloom fabrics. 
        Accessories

        All Things Sundar

        4.5

        Sarath City Capital Mall, Ground Floor, G-143, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

        image-map-default

        Centro

        Centro has opened quite a large store in this mall and they've stocked up on brands like Baggit, Lavie, Steve Madden, Catwalk, Inc5, Ruosh, Crocs, Monrow. For those of you who love Hush Puppies (psst. there's a store too) can grab quite a few pairs here. Plus, there is a discount going on, so go nuts! 

        Shoe Stores

        Centro

        4.5

        Sarath City Capital Mall, Shop F-1, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

        image-map-default

        Columbia Sportswear

        Looking for fleece on fleek? Saunter into Columbia Sportswear Company in Sarath City Capital Mall and load up on outdoor clothing. This iconic American brand makes solid and sturdy bags, trekking shoes, and outwear. We've spotted fleece and insulated jackets at the store. Heading to the hills? Well, here's a fine excuse to shop. Their jackets come in bright colours like orange, green, neon pink but you won't stop gawking at the blacks and greys too.

        Sporting Goods Stores

        Columbia Sportswear

        4.5

        Sarath City Capital Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 138, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

        image-map-default

        Splash

        Splash in Sarath City Capital Mall has stocked up on a range of stunning Bohemian maxi-dresses, tops, and breezy outfits. We love how Indian and contemporary these look. From fresh mustard yellows to bright reds, we're loving their new arrivals. Say hello to distressed denim that flairs at the bottom. Bringing that 70's style back is the bell bottom pants collection. With florals and yellows dominating the Spring-Summer collection, you're going to spot more than just that.

        Clothing Stores

        Splash

        4.5

        Sarath City Capital Mall, 1-F/70-75, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

        image-map-default

        Rajasthani Artistry

        Decked up like a colourful Rajasthani home, Rajasthani Artistry has a lovely range of products like Bandhani sarees and dupattas, handpainted juttis, Kolhapuri chappal, and quirky home decor products. The first thing we spotted when we entered the store is the section of cushion stools with mirror work and tassels. Priced at INR 1,400 each, these can be placed in your garden area, balcony or even a cushy corner of a room. We fell a bit in love with the dupattas that come in both two-toned and three-toned colours, and we picked a classic yellow & red one at INR 650. With stationery such and bride and groom pencils, mirror work notebooks, we were lost children at this store.

        Accessories

        Rajasthani Artistry

        4.5

        Sarath City Capital Mall, 4th Floor, Shop 55, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

        image-map-default

          Mr Button

          Say hello to fresh and summer prints at Mr Button. This store looks cute as a button, and if you've been wearing a wrong fit all your life, it's time to change that. Mr Button guides you towards finding the right cut and fit for you to look sharp. At the same time, you can also upgrade your fashion game.

          Clothing Stores

          Mr Button

          5.0

          Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

          image-map-default

          Converse

          It was legit love at first sight when we spotted Converse. We found lots of cool kicks and sneakers. Love Converse's signature hoodies and T-shirts? Find them and more. They've got printed flip-flops too. The price range across the store begins at INR 599.

          Clothing Stores

          Converse

          3.8

          Sarath City Capital Mall, Ground Floor, 130-A, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

          image-map-default

          The M Store

          People will say The M Store looks a lot like Super 99, but we think it's much better. Get kitschy garden decor and tools, kitchenware, and decor accents. And oh, you can stock up on snacks too. The fact that The M Store has everything — funky bags and backpacks, scarves, DIY tools, decor accents, and so much more — under one roof is what makes it awesome. We were a little lost in the store and didn't really know where to begin. While the ceramic mugs and kulhads beckoned us, we were also drawn towards checkered and polka dot backpacks. Of course, the faux leather backpacks can easily hang out with the big guys of fashion labels.

          Department Stores

          The M Store

          3.9

          Sarath City Capital Mall, 4th Floor, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

          image-map-default