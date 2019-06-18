Miniso To Daniel Wellington: Here's What You Can Do At Sarath City Capital Mall

Decked up like a colourful Rajasthani home, Rajasthani Artistry has a lovely range of products like Bandhani sarees and dupattas, handpainted juttis, Kolhapuri chappal, and quirky home decor products. The first thing we spotted when we entered the store is the section of cushion stools with mirror work and tassels. Priced at INR 1,400 each, these can be placed in your garden area, balcony or even a cushy corner of a room. We fell a bit in love with the dupattas that come in both two-toned and three-toned colours, and we picked a classic yellow & red one at INR 650. With stationery such and bride and groom pencils, mirror work notebooks, we were lost children at this store.

