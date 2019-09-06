Drape It Like You Mean It: Top Saree Shops In Ameerpet You've Got To Check Out

Tucked away in the lanes of Ameerpet, Amaravathi Saree House is a hidden gem with some of the best fabrics out there. We were guided to this place by a regular customer, and lo and behold, it does dye-printing too. We found a huge variety of ikat and Kalamkari which are rarely found in other stores along with beautiful Shibori print sarees and simple cottons. This store has lovely ones that come in offbeat colours like turquoise, tangerine, and mehendi colour.

