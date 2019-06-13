A Promising Place With Beautiful Ambience & Food! Be Sure To Check It Out

So, This promising new place has a very beautiful ambience with the energetic vibes all around it. Hay is located on one of the prime location of Begumpet, just opposite to the CM of Telangana Office. We loved each & every dish that we had, just except one spoiler "Kurkure Crusted Burger". Mocktails: Watermelon Basil Cooler, Nutty Fruity Signature Cocktails: Tipsy Anna DIY Bucket Cocktails: Tiki Taka Starters: Bellary BBQ Babycorn Cheesy Kurkure Maggi Missiles, Truffle Mushroom Galouti, Butter Chicken Kulcha Bombs, Veg Cheesy Kulcha Bombs, Andhra Chilli Chicken, Nilgiri Fish Tikka. Burgers: Kurkure Crusted Burger (Cottage Cheese & Chicken). Comfy Mains: Sambar Khichdi, Kondapur Chicken Curry Desserts: Chocolate Envelope, Jalebi Fries This place is a must visit guys.