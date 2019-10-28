Treat Yourself To Haleem Throughout The Year From This Hyderabadi Place

Craving haleem and Ramadan is not in sight? SB Haleem by Taj Caterers in Tolichowki is serving up haleem throughout the year, wiping your cravings away. This homemade haleem is cooked with fresh meat, spices, and it’s completely hygienic. Their Mutton Haleem is priced at INR 140 (per plate), INR 270 for a double plate and the family pack is for INR 540. These folks are super active on Instagram and Facebook, so we recommend sliding into their DMs. Depending on the size of your order, or if you're planning to customise your order, it's simple to chat with them.

On certain days, they also whip up desserts like Shahi Tukda, Double Ka Meetha that we totally recommend digging into. In fact, they make snacks also. They update deets about this on their social media handles. While you can go pick up your order after 5.30pm, they do home deliveries too, so let's say it's all sorted.