Booze packed ice-cream and shakes makes Stikstof Ice Cream Cafe a one of a kind ice cream shop in Hyderabad. Well if you fancy a good blend of ice-cream and whiskey, this is the place to be! The Chivascream screams of a prominent whiskey flavor. Must try! It’s served with a little gold dust. Midas much? The Old Monk ice-cream is another favorite here. If you adore the good old rum, grab a scoop now. If you’re not into liquor based ice-cream, that’s okay. They serve some really good mango fried ice cream too amongst other usual flavors. Their milkshakes and munchies are also worth a try.
Head Out To This Ice Cream Shop That Is Making Boozy Delights & Get Your Scoop
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group
