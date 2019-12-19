Head Out To This Ice Cream Shop That Is Making Boozy Delights & Get Your Scoop

Booze packed ice-cream and shakes makes Stikstof Ice Cream Cafe a one of a kind ice cream shop in Hyderabad. Well if you fancy a good blend of ice-cream and whiskey, this is the place to be! The Chivascream screams of a prominent whiskey flavor. Must try! It’s served with a little gold dust. Midas much? The Old Monk ice-cream is another favorite here. If you adore the good old rum, grab a scoop now. If you’re not into liquor based ice-cream, that’s okay. They serve some really good mango fried ice cream too amongst other usual flavors. Their milkshakes and munchies are also worth a try.