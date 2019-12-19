Get Upcycled Products From This Varanasi Brand At This Cafe In Jubilee Hills

Scrapshala — a brand based out of Varanasi is all about sustainability. They upcycle scrap and turn it into home decor, garden decor, accessories, and the like. They have finally forayed into Hyderabad, and you can grab their products from Chit Chat Chai in Jubilee Hills. Their eco-friendly products include bright and cheerful paperweights, bamboo pen holders, spices storage bottles, chai flasks, glass water bottles, and more. And the best part? These certainly add a character to your home, because they're handmade by artisans. The product range begins at INR 250, but if you're looking for something large, you can place bulk orders on their website. This totally sounds like a dream, no?