In frame : Chocolate cake Fab cafe is a newly opened Cafe by FabIndia. One of the first places I been to, that offers options for vegan or lactose intolerance or even for people on a keto diet! Instead of using refined sugar, oil, wheat or flour, they use ghee, gur, and other alternative grains. They serve food as organic and as natural as possible. The ambiance itself is so bright and refreshing. They have an all-day breakfast menu, and also a kids menu consisting of pancakes, pizza & pasta.
Looking For An Organic Cafe? Look No Further!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The prices could have been less
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
