Looking For An Organic Cafe? Look No Further!

In frame : Chocolate cake Fab cafe is a newly opened Cafe by FabIndia. One of the first places I been to, that offers options for vegan or lactose intolerance or even for people on a keto diet! Instead of using refined sugar, oil, wheat or flour, they use ghee, gur, and other alternative grains. They serve food as organic and as natural as possible. The ambiance itself is so bright and refreshing. They have an all-day breakfast menu, and also a kids menu consisting of pancakes, pizza & pasta.