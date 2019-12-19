Clothes, Shoes & Bowling Alley: Secunderabad Got Its First Mall & We're On Board.

There’s finally a mall in Secunderabad for all our last minute shopping needs and it’s got a good variety of things. We’re talking about Secunderabad Center Mall in Neredmet. What can you expect to find in this mall? Almost everything. Looking for funky clothes for your little ones? From printed t-shirts, casual shorts, cutesy dresses and traditional attire, they’ve got a decent collection of clothes for both boys and girls. Need to buy some last minute clothes for a sudden occasion? You don’t have to go too far looking for them. You can score three-piece suits, anarkalis, embroidered kurtis, sherwanis, Nehru jackets, and western outfits too. From brands that’ll cost you big bucks to affordable options, you can make your choice. They also have an entire floor dedicated for footwear which is great to match outfits with. What’s more? Apart from accessories like dainty earrings, big hoops, jhumkis, bracelets, and hair clips, you can also fill your vanities with make-up, and skin care products. We spotted Maybelline, Lakmé, VLCC, and other popular brands along with loads of nail paints from different brands. So that’s about everything, right? Wrong, they also have a gaming zone. Yaaaaaas! A ball pit for tiny tots, foosball table, dance machine, bike, and car simulator, a play station corner, and bowling alley for you to pass time here post shopping.