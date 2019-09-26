Serenity & Luxury Personified At Serefe Cafe & Malt

Serefe is a new addition to the luxury lounges in Hyderabad. Situated in the hustling and happening area of the city, Serefe has established itself among the renowned landmarks. This place is right next to Farzi Cafe and Absorb boutique bar. To start with, it has that rustic and ambiguant look along with the pillars and the Chandeliers. Well, I fell in love with the interiors and how it is all done from inside. They also have outdoor seating and soon are gonna start with events. The staff over here is well trained to cater to the needs of the guests. They are polite and have good knowledge of the cocktails. The best part is the syrups for the cocktails are made in-house. I loved the "Bleed Yellow" cocktail. Recommend it! Coming to food, started with Amuse-bouche which was a plum soaked in red wine. Roasted Asparagus and green pea soup which was decent too. Loved the presentation of the food though and adore their service highly, as the staff was too polite and humble and greeted so well. Next up had the veg appetizers, red quinoa sweet potato patty, roasted chilly water chestnuts, balsamic soy mushroom filled in filo cups. Among these loved the mushroom one, recommended this was high. In the non-veg appetizers, had ocean crumbed prawns (decent),. Pesto chicken stuffed roulade (decent), basil marinated chicken with baked white eggs and rosemary-infused lamb patty with blue cheese gratinate (awesome). The main course also has a variety of delicacies here. In veg main course had, Thai green curry with jasmine rice, loved this dish very much, highly recommended. Italian grilled cottage cheese slab with marinated vegetables and red bean sauce. Edamame with arborio (awesome) highly recommended. In non-veg main course had the fish moilee with jasmine rice, Half chicken rubbed and grilled with BBQ seasoning and middle eastern lamb chops with butter pilau and grilled tomatoes. After such a scrumptious meal, had the best desserts, cheesecake and chocolate tart. All made in-house was flattered with the yummy desserts. This place is apt for dinners, and dates. Recommend this place. Honestly one of the happening places in Hyderabad. Happy Eating!!