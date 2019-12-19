Make Your Home Greener! Grab Plants, Seeds & Flower Pots From This Store

The fact that Set Green covers a wide spectrum of gardening services and offers so much under its roof to make your home greener (than ever) is what makes it awesome. The store has stocked up on bonsai, cacti, bamboo, and air purifier plants. For those of you looking for indoor aloe vera or alocasia, score them here. Of course, there are palms, fruit plants, climbers, outdoors, and flowering plants too.

Their seeds section is what caught our attention — citrus, papaya, red strawberry, ashwagandha, balsam mixed, balsam rose, mint, Malabar, beetroot, bhindi, and much more. Do up these plants in beautiful pots that you can pick right here. Ditch those plastic pots and go straight for a Buddha Ceramic Pot or ceramic pots with paisleys and motifs painted on them. Take your pick from a range of hanging pots (self-watering) or bling it up with silver ceramic ones. The price range begins at INR 120 (for basic ones).

Pretty presents on your mind? From carnations and roses to orchids and lilies, they've got a limited but a decent collection. Their accessories section has pebbles, watering can (polka-dotted, yay), garden cultivators and forks. Plus, you can pick moss compost or neem cake compost to give your plants a healthier life.