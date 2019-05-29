Set The Dance Floor On Fire With Great Food & Awesome Drinks 🔥

Resign Sky Bar: . We were at Resign Sky Bar a few days back, enjoyed thoroughly with our Blogger-Pals with some very good music and food. 🎼🍝 . . This stunning roof-top bar restaurant is a deadly combo of great food, amazing mocktails, heartfelt music, unforgettable cocktails, excellent ambience and some warm-hearted staffs. 🤗 . . I have become a big fan of their dancing lights (moving LEDs) which steals the show. 💡 . We had a huge spread of some amazing 8 Mocktails, 3 Cocktails, 10 Veg & Non-Veg Starters, 6 Main Course (V & N.V) and 6 lip-smacking Desserts. 😍😍😎 . The show stopper is the "City View", where you can get a beautiful glimpse of this busy city. 😎