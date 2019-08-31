This Iconic Hotel Has Just Opened An Outlet In SR Nagar & We're Going For Biryani

Shadab is an iconic restaurant that stands tall in the Old City and whether you love biryani or Irani chai, this one is a must-visit. But here's the deal — you don't have to go all the way to Old City as it has opened a new outlet in SR Nagar. And this one is so huge and we're hoping we don't have to queue up for a table. The ambience is quite old school — the walls are done up with framed photographs of Hyderabad's beloved monuments. If you've ever had issues with the hygiene with their OG outlet, allow us to tell you that this one is super clean. And of course, there's biryani. Go for the Shadab Special Mutton Biryani, and Chicken Tikka Masala. For kebabs, we recommend Boti Kebab, Garlic Kebab. Walk right into food coma!

