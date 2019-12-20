Hit Up This Street Food Joint In Rani Gunj For Desi Tawa Burgers

Always on a lookout for good street food? Well, this hidden gem is the real deal. Tucked away in the streets of Rani Gunj in Secunderabad is Shalimar Tiffins which is famous for its burgers. But wait, they're not the regular burgers that you know of. Tossed in oodles of cheese, butter, veggies, and spices, these burgers are ooey-gooey and as soft as cotton candy. Shalimar tiffins operate out of a one-room kitchen where all the magic happens. Though it's street food, the folks here maintain good sanitation which adds to the entire experience. Their menu has desi chaat and sandwiches like Cheese Pav Bhaji, Manchurian Pav Bhaji, Masala Cheese Pav, Grilled Cheese Sandwich along with your usual suspects like Dhai Puri, Sev Puri, Aloo Toast, Cutlet, etc. But as we mentioned before, the stars of the show are their Tawa Premium Burger and Tawa Burger that the locals love. Also known as the Sunny Leone Burger, we tucked into their Tawa Premium Burger and we were craving for more. The buns were soft and toasted, the filling was generous, and it was all packed compactly that nothing oozed out while taking bites. We noticed that one's the burgers were made, they were rolled in butter and chili paste which amped up the spice levels of the burger. So if you can't handle spicy food, you can mention it while placing your order. In business since 1991, they've introduced these burgers in 2012 and the craze hasn't gone down since then. For INR 60, these burgers are huge and filling. Couldn't ask for more, right?