Be It Latkans Or Laces, You'll Find It All At This Store In ECIL

Now, that you have the dress material in place, the final costume is incomplete without a border, accessories or other knick knacks. And if you are staying somewhere in ECIL, you don’t have to go far to get your hands on these materials. Just visit Shiva Sai Kaja Buttons & Matching Centre and you’ll be sorted. Located in Hi Tension Road (400 metre away from Asian Radhika Multiplex ), this shop will take care of all those extra embellishments to give that kurti or dress the final touch. Also, you can buy additional matching material from here - linings, brochette, latkans (INR 40 to 120), to name a few. Also, they have laces like phulkari, cutwork, among others, starting at INR 10 per metre. It's a treasure chest for studs, stones, threads, zips and some fabrics too. Time to drop by, ladies!