Get Dried Flower Bookmarks, Keychains & Pretty Artwork From This Local Artist

Old-school book lovers will definitely love the elegant handmade bookmarks that Shivaani makes. Having grown up learning various mediums of art, this local artist tries to integrate art into everyday products. So, when she found herself preserving dried flowers that she had collected amidst the yellow pages of books, she decided to laminate them and put them to good use as bookmarks. But, when people on Instagram loved them as much to pay for it, she decided to make more, and sell them, after all. So, if you have a thing for fiery orange leaves or bright yellow flowers, you can buy not just bookmarks (for INR 250) but also keychains (for INR 150) from her.

Apart from these, she also paints wall clocks, lamp shades and takes orders for portraits and canvas paintings. We absolutely love the calming moods of her acrylic paintings, and the intricate details she adds to her doodles and artwork. So, place an order on her Instagram now and gift your BFF (or yourself) something pretty.