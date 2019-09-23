Plan A Weekend Getaway & Spot Marsh Crocodiles, Deers, & Bears At This Wildlife Sanctuary

With the good news that India is home to the most number of tigers in the world, there couldn't be a better time to drive away to a wildlife sanctuary. Just 237 KM away from Hyderabad, plan a weekend getaway to Sivaram Wildlife Sanctuary in Mancherial (it'll take you approximately five hours by road). Located on the banks of Godavari River, go here to enjoy scenic views in silence and spot several animals in their habitat.

Set up in 1987 to protect the species of Marsh Crocodiles, you can find sloth bears, nilgais, panthers, nangaurs, rhesus monkeys, cheetahs, lions, and deers too. You can also go boating in the river and look at crocodiles up close (if you get lucky). Nature photographers, this might be a fantastic place for you to get a few amazing clicks.

If a road trip sounds like a lot of trouble, there are plenty of buses that go from Hyderabad to Mancherial too. Hop on one and begin your wild adventure. Though the best time to visit this place is during the winter season, you can go here during the monsoon season when it's not raining as it's just five hours away from the city.