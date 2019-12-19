Engineer-turned-designer all geared up to show the world with all the affordable fashion wear. She is an expert in occasional wear, bridal wear and so on. Started as a cloth line Adhiktha without a legit store and has now got many orders online which has led her to start a boutique of her own in Pondicherry. Unique customizable cloth wear can also be requested. Since the brand aims to make fashion affordable, the prices are as follows: Aari blouses (starting from 2k) Designer blouses Gowns (starting from 3k) Lehenga (starting from 3.5k) Kids occasional wear
Shop For Occasional And Bridal Wear From This Store In Pondicherry
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
